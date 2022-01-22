Microsoft is Forcing Windows Updates Yet Again

Windows 10 version 20H2 is nearing the end of its support. That means that Microsoft is going to force people to move to newer versions within the next three months whether you like it or not.

The news comes from Microsoft’s Windows Health Dashboard which has just been updated to say that users still on Windows 10 version 20H2 will be automatically moved to 21H2. This comes as no surprise as Microsoft has always forced people to move to newer versions when an older release is nearing the end of its support.

The Windows 10 Home and Pro versions for 20H2 will no longer be supported after May 2022. This means people still on Windows 10 20H2 or older only have about three months to get newer updates. Here is what Microsoft has said:

Considering this servicing timeline, we started a rollout for machine learning (ML) training targeting devices on Windows 10, version 20H2 that are approaching end of servicing to update automatically to Windows 10, version 21H2.

Microsoft is describing the rollout of newer updates as the first phase of machine learning training. This basically means that Microsoft is going to automatically update some machines through AI, see how it goes, and continue based on the results.