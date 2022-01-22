PSL 7’s Commentators and Presenters Announced

A panel of national and international commentators, experts, and presenters has been revealed for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to the details, the former skipper of the national women’s team, Sana Mir, former national women’s team all-rounders Urooj Mumtaz and Marina Iqbal, and former pacers Waqar Younis and Sikandar Bakht have joined the ensemble as local commentators.

Urdu commentator Tariq Saeed and former national cricketer Bazid Khan will be on the domestic commentary panel for the seventh edition of the PSL.

English legend David Gower, former English player Nick Knight, Australian commentator Mike Haysman, Zimbabwean commentator Pommie Mbangwa, and former New Zealand player and everyone’s favorite, Danny Morrison have been roped in as the overseas commentators. The other commentators are Zainab Abbas and Erin Holland.

Meanwhile, renowned commentators Alan Wilkins and Dominic Cork have not been selected for this year’s PSL despite featuring in the previous editions of the tournament. It was also learned that Nasser Hussain and David Lloyd who were being heavily linked with the PSL 2022 commentary panel have declined to join.