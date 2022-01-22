Updated U19 World Cup 2022 Points Table as Pakistan’s Opponent for Quarter-Final Revealed

Pakistan U19 has played all the group stage matches of the U19 World Cup 2022 being staged in the West Indies. The Boys in Green have ended up on top of the points table after winning all three of their encounters.

Being the toppers of Group C, Pakistan is set to face Group D runners-up Australia in the quarter-finals.

Pakistan defeated Papua New Guinea in the last match by a huge margin of nine wickets. Papua New Guinea won the toss and decided to bat first. The decision did not work to their benefit as they were bundled out for 50 runs only. Pakistan’s Muhammad Shahzad was phenomenal with the ball, picking up 5 wickets for just 7 runs. Shahzad also opened the innings, however, he walked back without opening his account. Pakistani batters comfortably chased the total in 12 overs with 9 wickets in hand.

Pakistan had previously defeated Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, becoming the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals from the respective group. On the other hand, Australia has lost one group stage match out of three, against the table-toppers Sri Lanka, qualifying as the Group D runners-up. Pakistan will now lock horns with Australia in the quarter-final on 28 January at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

Here is the updated points table for Group D:

Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR 1. SL19 3 3 0 0 0 6 0.753 2. AUS19 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.096 3. WI19 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.699 4. SCO19 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.666

Here is the updated points table for Group C: