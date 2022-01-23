OnePlus 10 Series is Getting a Less Expensive Model: Leak

A recent leak has revealed the plans of Chinese smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus. The company plans on testing out new market segmentation and has categorized the flagship line into numbered series. While the R-branded models will be targeted at regional markets, Nord and Nord CE devices will be mid-range handsets, and Nord N phones will be entry-level.

Advertisement

Recently, a successor to the OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus 9RT, was launched in India. The company is now planning on introducing a 10R model later this year. The international market is expected to get a vanilla OnePlus 10 model and a 10 Pro model, previously unveiled in China.

OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro are suspected to be released in April and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Whereas, the OnePlus 10R will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

ALSO READ Bitcoin and Crypto Crash Causes Over $1 Trillion in Losses

ALSO READ You Can Finally Transfer WhatsApp Data From Android to iOS Soon

OnePlus for the longest time preferred Qualcomm SoCs and first integrated MediaTek chipsets in Nord 2. With the launch of MediaTek’s flagship SoC, OnePlus now plans on testing out the SoC for more handsets, despite the 10R being only available in select regions.

As per the latest rumor, OnePlus has not integrated MediaTek Dimensity 9000 in the 10 and 10 Pro due to the popularity of mmWave 5G in North America and the chipset’s lack of support for it.

The OnePlus 10R is expected to be released in China and India and will feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

It is suspected to be launched by the end of Q2 2022 and was previously delayed due to the release of the 9RT. The 9RT was set to be launched in India in October. However, issues with OxygenOS 12 delayed the launch to 14th January this year.