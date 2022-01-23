Pakistan’s Fatima Sana Wins ICC Emerging Player of the Year Award

As part of the 2021 edition of the ICC Awards, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Fatima Sana of Pakistan as the Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2021 in women’s international cricket.

The ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year in men’s and women’s international cricket is awarded to the best overall performer who is under the age of 26 and has played a maximum of 5 Tests, 10 ODIs, and 5 T20Is prior to the performance period which is between 1 January and 31 December 2021.

A new star is born 🌟 Fatima Sana ruled the roost in 2021 💪

The 20-year-old Pakistani pacer, Fatima Sana had an impressive 2021. She became an integral part of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I side owing to her all-round performance.

Apart from playing at home, Sana also toured Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, and delivered impressive all-round performances everywhere. 18 of her 24 wickets in the year came in the 11 matches she played against the West Indies. As a low order batter, batting at 8, she also registered impressive scores of 28*, 22*, and 17* against strong sides like West Indies, South Africa, and Zimbabwe respectively.

Commenting on her award Fatima Sana said: “I am delighted to receive this award. As a youngster, it is a big boost to receive such recognition at the start of my international career for which I am thankful to the PCB, my teammates, and the ICC. I feel lucky that I have found such good support from the senior players and my coaches, their backing has remained invaluable for me throughout the year and has been one of the reasons for my successes”.

“After winning the PCB Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award in 2020, the ICC Award has given me a huge lift and I look forward to serving my team to the best of my abilities this year, especially since this is an ICC Women’s World Cup year”.

“We are working really hard in the ongoing camp in Karachi and I remain motivated to do well in the New Zealand tournament and hope to finish as one of the top players while helping my side in the winning moments.”

Earlier on Sunday, Mohammad Rizwan was crowned ICC T20I Player of the Year as well.