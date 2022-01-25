All You Need to Know About Lenovo Legion ‘Halo’ Gaming Phone

Lenovo is all set to expand its gaming phone lineup under the Legion branding. There is already a range of Lenovo Legion gaming phones in the market, but the Chinese tech giant is not done just yet.

Advertisement

A new Lenovo gaming phone has just leaked courtesy of popular tipster Evan Blass. Blass has shared a handful of renders for the phone along with its specifications and a codename “Halo”.

Design

As shown by the renders, the Legion Halo does not have over-the-top gamer aesthetics or a bizarre design like the Lenovo Legion Duel or Duel 2. It features a basic smartphone design, but with large “Legion” branding on the back.

There is a triple camera setup on the back labeled “50MP AI triple camera”. The punch-hole selfie camera is placed in the top center on a display with minimal bezels. The fingerprint sensor will likely be on the side.

Specifications

According to Blass, the display will be a 6.67-inch P-OLED panel with 1080p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The 50MP main camera on the back will be flanked by a 13MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor lens. The selfie camera will be a 16MP shooter.

The Legion Halo is rumored to sport the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The 5,000 mAh battery will have support for 68W wired charging for quick top-ups.

Advertisement

Lenovo Legion Halo is expected to break cover during Q3, 2022.