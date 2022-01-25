Facebook Owner Meta to Launch One of the World’s Most Powerful Supercomputers

The multinational technology conglomerate, Meta, in a blog post, announced on Monday that it will soon be launching one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers to boost its capacity to process and manipulate data rapidly, despite the company’s persistent controversies over invading users’ privacy and fueling misinformation.

According to the US tech giant, this new array of superfast machines would be able to process images and video up to 20 times faster as compared to their current systems. The firm in a blog post written by two of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) researchers said,

The supercomputer which is known as the AI research SuperCluster (RSC) built from thousands of processors, will be used to seamlessly analyse text, images, and video together; develop new augmented reality tools; and much more.

The blog further emphasized that eradicating harmful content was among the critical use cases for its AI development. With an aim to build a more technologically accessible future, the company has been working tirelessly to design and augment such AI tools and frameworks that will, among other things, allow people speaking in several different languages to easily understand each other in real-time.

The company also claims that the AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), is already in the top five fastest supercomputers and is well on its way to ranking among the world’s fastest AI machines.

Platforms giants like Facebook and Google have been criticized time and again for helping to fuel discrimination and hate speech as well as for illegal usage of user data. Even now the two firms stand trial for the illegal transfer of their users’ data to the United States.

Lately, we’ve also seen Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman, and CEO – Meta, pushing harder to beat his big tech rivals like Google and Microsoft to develop the idea of the metaverse, which revolves around creating an immersive 3D web-based platform that requires the use of VR/AR headsets and other sensor equipment.