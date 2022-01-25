Islamabad United Partners with The Citizens Foundation for PSL7

Islamabad United, the most successful franchise in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history, has announced to continue their partnership with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) for the seventh edition of the PSL.

TCF is one of the leading organizations in the field of education for the less privileged in Pakistan. Currently, their schools serve over 250,000 students in more than 1,500 schools all over Pakistan. In 2017, UNESCO honored TCF’s adult literacy program (Aagahi) with the Confucius Prize for Literacy.

Regarding the partnership, Ali Naqvi, the owner of Islamabad United said, “We have always believed that our duty and responsibility to Pakistan goes beyond our immediate work. We’ve taken pride in being a socially conscious and progressive organization”.

“With our association with TCF, we have always believed in presenting and promoting the best that Pakistan has to offer, while still using the platform of Pakistan cricket, especially the PSL, to achieve those goals. TCF is one of the most admirable organizations in the country, the work they’ve done, the lives they’ve changed are obvious for all. Our players have visited their schools over the past few years, and this has only emboldened our partnership. Their belief in youth empowerment and education is something that we share, thus this partnership is a natural fit for us, and we feel happy to continue our association with TCF.”

TCF spokesperson, “The PSL is perhaps the biggest brand in Pakistan, and we are happy that we will continue our association with the most successful team in the PSL. Over the past few years, our partnership has been a fruitful one: Islamabad United players have visited our various campuses in Lahore and Rawalpindi, been an inspiration for our students, and have brought them to the limelight. Our aim is to remove the barriers of class and privilege to make citizens of Pakistan agents of change, and no one encapsulates that more than our national cricketers. Thus, we are glad that we are continuing our partnership with Islamabad United.”

Islamabad United is the winner of the first and third seasons of the PSL. The franchise believes in bringing change to Pakistani sports with the introduction of international standards of practice and a commitment to continuous progress.

