Samsung Unveils World’s First Fingerprint Security Chip for Bank Cards

Samsung has become the first company in the world to unveil an all-in-one fingerprint security chip (SC) for payment cards. Hopefully, Samsung will give it a proper name soon because right now it is called the “S3B512C” chip.

Advertisement

The S3B512C is able to read biometric data through a fingerprint sensor, store it, authenticate it with a tamper-proof secure element (SE), and analyze it with a secure processor.

This chip is primarily designed for payment cards such as debit/credit cards or otherwise, but it can also be used for student or employee IDs, or any sensitive building access cards.

However, it will mostly help banks create safe and secure biometric payment cards. The S3B512C performs in line with Mastercard’s latest security specifications for bank cards and also follows the latest international security standards (CC EAL 6+) for “protecting high-value assets against significant risks.”

Samsung says that it will allow for “faster and safer interactions when making purchases.” It will eliminate the need for PINs and it even has anti-spoofing technology against fake fingerprints.

Last year, Samsung had announced that it’s working with Mastercard to create a payment card with a built-in fingerprint reader. It appears that Samsung was referring to the S3B512C chip.

Advertisement

Since Samsung has worked with Mastercard to achieve this, there is a high chance that this technology will soon become mainstream for Mastercard debit and credit cards around the world, including Pakistan.

The era of swiping cards and signing for purchases may finally come to an end.