Karachi Kings Suffer a Big Blow Ahead of Opening PSL Clash Against Multan

Karachi Kings have suffered a major blow ahead of their opening match in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Karachi’s frontline pacer, Mohammad Amir is doubtful for the first few matches after suffering from an injury.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Afridi Rejoins Bio-Secure Bubble After Getting Treatment for Back Pain

According to sources, Amir has been suffering from a side-strain for the past few days and will be ruled out of action from Karachi’s opening match against Multan Sultans tonight and their second match against Quetta Gladiators on 29 January. Sources further revealed that Amir did not partake in Karachi’s training session ahead of the opening encounter as he is recovering from the injury.

Amir revealed that he is feeling much better than before but he is still not fully fit to take part in the opening match. He said that he has been advised by the doctors to rest and fully recover before stepping onto the pitch. Amir added that he will consult the medical professionals once again after the conclusion of Karachi’s opening match.

The left-arm pacer said that it is more than likely that he will not be able to participate in the second match as he is still in recovery mode.

ALSO READ Quetta Gladiators Finally Unveil Their New Kit for PSL 2022 [Video]

This is a major blow to Karachi ahead of their first fixture of the tournament. Amir, highly considered as one of the top bowlers in the country, is Karachi’s leading fast bowler and is tasked with leading a young pace attack. Karachi’s medical staff is hopeful that Amir will be ready for action from their third match onwards

Here’s all about the PSL Schedule, PSL Teams and PSL Stats.