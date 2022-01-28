Here’s How Much Money PCB Spent on PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony

According to reports, the opening ceremony for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cost approximately Rs. 25 million which is considerably lower than the opening ceremony of the previous edition which cost in excess of Rs. 200 million.

The 20-minute curtain-raiser was a welcome change as the PSL festivities kickstarted without much hassle. Previously, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has hosted elaborate opening ceremonies which did not fare well with the cricketing fans in the country.

PSL 6 opening ceremony was not performed live in the stadium due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The virtual opening ceremony was shot in Turkey and cost the PCB nearly Rs. 200 million.

In comparison, this year’s opening ceremony contained a few short segments. The first segment contained a short documentary of Pakistan Cricket history, directed by renowned director, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and narrated by PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja. After the heartfelt tribute to Pakistan cricket, three Austrian skydivers jumped from 5,000 feet to arrive outside the National Stadium Karachi. The skydivers brought in the official ball for the first match of the PSL 7 and handed it to the umpires to kickstart the festivities.

Adding to the excitement of the fans, Superstars Atif Aslam and Aima Baig set the stage on fire with the PSL 7 anthem, ‘Agay Dekh’ before PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, and Prime Minister, Imran Khan, officially started the PSL 7 via a video package.

A firework show concluded the curtain-raiser as the captains stepped out on the field for the toss of the first match of PSL 7.

