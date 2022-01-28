Senate Passes National Metrology Institute of Pakistan Bill

The National Metrology Institute of Pakistan (NMIP) bill which was pending since 1997 was passed by the Senate on Friday. The bill was earlier passed by National Assembly on January 13, 2022.

National Metrology Institute of Pakistan will act as an apex body for the establishment of the infrastructure of metrology to implement and operate a unified and coherent national measurement system as per international requirements and practices of quality assurance.

“It is the need of time to protect consumer’s rights and to ensure that quality of products and services meet the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) regulatory requirements of trading partners. This will pave way for better market accessibility for Pakistan”, said Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Metrology Institute of Pakistan Bill 2022 is in accordance with the requirements of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), National Quality Policy and international standards.