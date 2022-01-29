Punjab’s Education Minister Announces New School Schedule

The Government of Punjab has issued a new schedule for the public and private schools in Rawalpindi and Lahore on account of the surging number of coronavirus cases in both districts.

Advertisement

The provincial minister for education, Dr. Murad Raas, has announced that Classes 1 to 6 will be staggered until 15 February, meaning that 50 percent of the students in these classes will attend school on alternative days.

ALSO READ NCOC Extends COVID-19 Restrictions to 15 Feb

Meanwhile, Classes 7 to 12 will have regular lessons with 100 percent attendance as students aged 12 and above are required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Dr. Raas has also requested students and teachers to follow the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the provincial Health Department.

ALSO READ Bentley to Launch its First Fully-Electric Car by 2025

On Friday, NCOC prolonged all existing COVID-19 restrictions on different sectors, including education, to 15 February as the country struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. It will meet again on 10 February to review these restrictions.

The NCOC is also starting a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination campaign for students above 12 years of age from 1 February. Aggressive sentinel testing is already underway in educational institutes for targeted closures where there is a high prevalence of the virus.