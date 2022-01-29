NCOC Extends COVID-19 Restrictions to 15 Feb

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has extended the existing restrictions from 31 January to 15 February.

The decision was made on Friday after 8,183 coronavirus cases were reported earlier the same day. This is the highest number of cases Pakistan has reported in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic here in February 2020.

NCOC will meet again on 10 February to review these restrictions.

With a positivity rate of 29.65 percent, Peshawar was the most affected city on Friday. It was followed by Karachi (27.92%) and Muzaffarabad (26.40%).

Mardan (22.73%), Hyderabad (20.59%), Lahore (20.58%), Gilgit (18.23%), Islamabad (17.13%), Nowshera (17.01%), and Abbottabad (12.93%) also made the list of the worst-hit cities yesterday.

NCOC has confirmed another 7,963 fresh cases today, which is the second-highest number of cases reported by Pakistan in a single day since February 2020.

Peshawar still remains the most affected city with a positivity rate of 27.84 percent, followed by Muzaffarabad (25.35%), Mardan (23.92%), Nowshera (23.83%), and Karachi (21.05%).