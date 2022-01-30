Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After Islamabad’s Big Win Over Peshawar

Islamabad United won their first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 9 wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi got off to a torrid start as they lost early wickets in their innings. Experience of Shoaib Malik and explosiveness of Sherfane Rutherford helped them steady the ship and put on a wonderful comeback before Ben Cutting finished off the innings in flamboyant fashion helping Zalmi post 168/6 on the board.

Islamabad United got off to a flying start as openers Alex Hales and Paul Stirling scored quickfire half-centuries. Zalmi bowling unit had no answer for the onslaught of the United batters as they comfortably chased down the target with 9 wickets and 5 overs to spare.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 2 2 0 – 4 +0.566 Islamabad United 1 1 0 – 2 +2.463 Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 – 2 +0.820 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 1 – 2 -1.502 Lahore Qalandars 1 0 1 – 0 -0.327 Karachi Kings 2 0 2 – 0 -0.109

