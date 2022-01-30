Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After Islamabad’s Big Win Over Peshawar

Islamabad United won their first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 9 wickets.
Peshawar Zalmi got off to a torrid start as they lost early wickets in their innings. Experience of Shoaib Malik and explosiveness of Sherfane Rutherford helped them steady the ship and put on a wonderful comeback before Ben Cutting finished off the innings in flamboyant fashion helping Zalmi post 168/6 on the board.
Islamabad United got off to a flying start as openers Alex Hales and Paul Stirling scored quickfire half-centuries. Zalmi bowling unit had no answer for the onslaught of the United batters as they comfortably chased down the target with 9 wickets and 5 overs to spare.
Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|2
|2
|0
|–
|4
|+0.566
|Islamabad United
|1
|1
|0
|–
|2
|+2.463
|Quetta Gladiators
|2
|1
|1
|–
|2
|+0.820
|Peshawar Zalmi
|2
|1
|1
|–
|2
|-1.502
|Lahore Qalandars
|1
|0
|1
|–
|0
|-0.327
|Karachi Kings
|2
|0
|2
|–
|0
|-0.109
