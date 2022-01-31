Here’s the Real Story Behind Ramiz and HBL’s Cryptic Tweets

Cryptic tweets by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja, and main sponsor of Pakistan Super League (PSL), HBL, regarding PSL sent the cricketing fans in the country in a frenzy as they believed that the ongoing seventh edition of PSL might come to an abrupt end.

The tweets by the two parties indicated that something good is coming to an end and PSL will not be the same this year.

However, the real story behind the tweets has nothing to do with the future of the ongoing tournament. According to sources, the tweets are regarding HBL’s famous YouTube show ‘Jahan Fans Wahan Stadium’ which featured Ramiz Raja and Zainab Abbas as hosts of the show along with two Pakistani cricketers as guests on the show. The show had garnered a cult following as cricketing fans in the country enjoyed their favorite cricketers in fun segments.

Ramiz cannot continue in his role as the host of the show or any other commercial activities following his appointment as the PCB chairman a few months ago. The former World Cup winner has also left the commentary box ever since his appointment.

It is still unclear whether the show has been completely canceled or will it continue without Ramiz Raja as host.

Here are the tweets: