Here’s the List of All Centuries in PSL History

As expected, Pakistan Super League (PSL) is offering unparalleled entertainment to the fans. Records are also tumbling in the process as high-octane matches are keeping the fans on their toes.
Last night, Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman made a blistering 106 runs on 60 deliveries, guiding his team to a 5-wicket victory against arch-rivals Karachi Kings.
With this, Fakhar has become only the 8th player to have scored a ton in the PSL. While Sharjeel Khan was the 1st player to reach this feat in the inaugural PSL season, Kamran Akmal is the most decorated member of this club with four centuries to his name.
In case you are having a hard time recalling all the PSL centurions from over the years, don’t worry we’ve got you covered, and here is a detailed breakdown of all centuries in PSL:
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Team
|Opposition
|Venue
|Season
|1.
|Sharjeel Khan
|117
|62
|12
|8
|188.70
|Islamabad United
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Dubai
|PSL 1
|2.
|Kamran Akmal
|104
|65
|6
|7
|160.00
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi Kings
|Dubai
|PSL 2
|3.
|Kamran Akmal
|107*
|61
|11
|7
|175.40
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Lahore Qalandars
|Sharjah
|PSL 3
|4.
|Colin Ingram
|127*
|59
|12
|8
|215.25
|Karachi Kings
|Quetta Gladiators
|Sharjah
|PSL 4
|5.
|Cameron Delport
|117*
|60
|13
|6
|195.00
|Islamabad United
|Lahore Qalandars
|Karachi
|PSL 4
|6.
|Kamran Akmal
|101
|55
|13
|4
|183.63
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi
|PSL 5
|7.
|Rilee Rossouw
|100*
|44
|10
|6
|227.27
|Multan Sultans
|Quetta Gladiators
|Multan
|PSL 5
|8.
|Chris Lynn
|113*
|55
|12
|8
|205.45
|Lahore Qalandars
|Multan Sultans
|Lahore
|PSL 5
|9.
|Sharjeel Khan
|105
|59
|9
|8
|177.96
|Karachi Kings
|Islamabad United
|Karachi
|PSL 6
|10.
|Usman Khawaja
|105*
|56
|13
|3
|187.50
|Islamabad United
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Abu Dhabi
|PSL 6
|11.
|Fakhar Zaman
|106
|60
|12
|4
|176.66
|Lahore Qalandars
|Karachi Kings
|Karachi
|PSL 7