Here’s the List of All Centuries in PSL History

As expected, Pakistan Super League (PSL) is offering unparalleled entertainment to the fans. Records are also tumbling in the process as high-octane matches are keeping the fans on their toes.

Last night, Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman made a blistering 106 runs on 60 deliveries, guiding his team to a 5-wicket victory against arch-rivals Karachi Kings.

With this, Fakhar has become only the 8th player to have scored a ton in the PSL. While Sharjeel Khan was the 1st player to reach this feat in the inaugural PSL season, Kamran Akmal is the most decorated member of this club with four centuries to his name.

In case you are having a hard time recalling all the PSL centurions from over the years, don’t worry we’ve got you covered, and here is a detailed breakdown of all centuries in PSL:

Sr. No. Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Team Opposition Venue Season 1. Sharjeel Khan 117 62 12 8 188.70 Islamabad United Peshawar Zalmi Dubai PSL 1 2. Kamran Akmal 104 65 6 7 160.00 Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings Dubai PSL 2 3. Kamran Akmal 107* 61 11 7 175.40 Peshawar Zalmi Lahore Qalandars Sharjah PSL 3 4. Colin Ingram 127* 59 12 8 215.25 Karachi Kings Quetta Gladiators Sharjah PSL 4 5. Cameron Delport 117* 60 13 6 195.00 Islamabad United Lahore Qalandars Karachi PSL 4 6. Kamran Akmal 101 55 13 4 183.63 Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Karachi PSL 5 7. Rilee Rossouw 100* 44 10 6 227.27 Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators Multan PSL 5 8. Chris Lynn 113* 55 12 8 205.45 Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Lahore PSL 5 9. Sharjeel Khan 105 59 9 8 177.96 Karachi Kings Islamabad United Karachi PSL 6 10. Usman Khawaja 105* 56 13 3 187.50 Islamabad United Peshawar Zalmi Abu Dhabi PSL 6 11. Fakhar Zaman 106 60 12 4 176.66 Lahore Qalandars Karachi Kings Karachi PSL 7

