Education Ministry & Telenor Sign MoU for Model Digital Schools in Islamabad

The Ministry of Education Ministry has inked a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Telenor Pakistan for Taleemabad pilot project in six primary level public schools to be called Taleemabad Model Virtual Schools.

Advertisement

The MoU was signed by the Additional Secretary of the Ministry, Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, and Telenor Pakistan’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Kamal Ahmed.

This initiative is in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of a digital Pakistan and is under the leadership of the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood. Through it, the ministry aims to extend high-quality, standardized digital education to underserved students and schools.

Taleemabad is the country’s first award-winning EdTech platform that provides digital education based on the Single National Curriculum ( SNC).

In the pilot stage, Telenor Pakistan will equip six Model Virtual Schools with basic IT hardware and a digital management learning system for teachers, students, and administration, while providing them with the tools and skills needed to cope with the new normal.

ALSO READ Electric Bandages Can Heal Injuries Faster: Report

Minister Mahmood spoke at the signing and remarked that it is a great step forward towards the creation of a digital Pakistan and digital education system. He reiterated his commitment to make Islamabad’s schools a model for the rest of the country and added that the initiative will be expanded to more than 400 schools in the federal capital after the success of the pilot stage.

Advertisement

Commenting on the development, Kamal Ahmed said, “With over 23 million out-of-school children across the country, we believe it is our responsibility to innovate and introduce sustainable solutions that enable masses through digitalization and can stand the test of time”.

ALSO READ OnePlus 10 Ultra Design Revealed in Patent Images

“We are humbled and pleased to have joined hands with the Ministry of Education and Professional Training through the Taleemabad app to bring online the Single National Curriculum and advance together towards the vision of a Digital Pakistan. Furthering its commitment to reduce inequalities, Telenor Pakistan aims to take digital learning to one million out-of-school children by 2023,” he added.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Minister Mahmood, the SAPM on National Heritage and Culture, Shahzad Nawaz, the Parliamentary Secretary of Education, Wajiha Qamar, and other officials from the ministry and Telenor Pakistan.