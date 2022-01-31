Red-Hot Multan Sultans Eye Third Straight Win Against Spirited Quetta Gladiators

Defending champions Multan Sultans will face Quetta Gladiators in the seventh match of the PSL 2022 on Monday, 31 January. The match, scheduled at Karachi’s National Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm PST.

Match Preview

Multan Sultans will be determined to continue their magnificent winning run against a rejuvenated Quetta Gladiators. Multan sits at the top of the PSL points table after winning their first two matches of the tournament. Multan registered the highest run-chase in PSL history in their previous outing as they defeated Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets. Sultans look like the team to beat in the tournament as they possess one of the most balanced and well-settled sides in the tournament.

Similarly, Gladiators have had a solid start to their campaign as well. They lost a close encounter against Peshawar Zalmi in their first match and then went on to register a massive victory over Karachi Kings. With a host of international stars bound to come back to their squad, Sarfaraz’s side looks like a real force this season. Sarfaraz will be hoping that his bowlers can pull off a similar performance in this match and get rid of Multan’s exceptional top order early on in the game.

Multan vs Quetta promises to be a cracker of a game and both the teams are expected to name an unchanged XI.

Match Details

Date Monday, 31 January 2022

Time 07:30 pm PKT

Venue National Stadium Karachi

Possible Playing XIs:

Multan Possible XI – Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Sr., Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

Quetta Possible XI – Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ashir Qureshi

Head to Head

Overall, the two sides have come face to face 7 times in the tournament. Gladiators have an upper hand as they have won 4 while Sultans have won 3. They last faced each other on 16 June 2021 in Abu Dhabi which Multan won by 110 runs

X-Factor

Opener Shan Masood has re-invented himself as a quality T20 opener and Multan will be hoping that he continues his rich vein of form throughout the tournament. Shan played a scintillating knock in the previous match and was named player of the match for his outstanding performance. Shan’s exceptional form along with Rizwan at the top of the order has been one of the major factors behind Multan’s early success in the tournament.

Young pace sensation, Naseem Shah was magnificent for Quetta in their previous match. The fiery young pacer took a five-wicket haul as he guided Quetta to their first win of the campaign. Quetta will be looking towards Naseem to provide early breakthroughs against Multan and rattle their strong top order. One of the brightest young talents in the world will be determined to put on a show and earn a call-up to the national team once again.