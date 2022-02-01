Shahid Afridi Finally Joins Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators have revealed that legendary all-rounder, Shahid Afridi has re-joined their squad after returning a negative COVID-19 result. Afridi will be available for selection in Quetta’s next match which is scheduled to be played against Islamabad United on 3 February.

Afridi had been ruled out of action from Quetta’s opening three games in PSL 7 after contracting COVID-19. He was allowed to leave the bio-secure bubble and undergo quarantine at his residence in Karachi. Afridi was allowed to re-join the PSL bio-secure bubble after completing his mandatory quarantine period and returning a negative COVID-19 result.

Quetta Gladiators have missed the services of the leg-spinner in their three matches so far. While Sarfaraz XI has been decent in all three matches, they have been unable to stamp their authority which has resulted in two agonizing losses. Afridi’s accurate spin-bowling in the middle phase of the innings will be crucial for Quetta throughout the rest of the tournament, if he is still somewhat close to the bowler he was a couple of years ago.

Gladiators will further be boosted by the imminent arrival of their star foreign players, Jason Roy and James Vince. The English duo is set to arrive in Karachi tomorrow and should be available for selection for Quetta’s match against Lahore Qalandars on 7 February.

The Purple Force currently sit at the third spot in the PSL points table with 2 points from their first three matches. They will be determined to make a comeback in their next match and solidify their position in the coveted top four spots.

