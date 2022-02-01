Yorkshire’s Partnership With Lahore Qalandars Extends to South Africa’s Titans

Yorkshire County Cricket Club is delighted to develop its commitment to nurturing undiscovered cricketing talent by announcing the addition of the South African franchise, Titans, to its existing partnership with Lahore Qalandars.

This revolutionary relationship will enable the clubs from three continents to find talent from diverse communities, offering new opportunities for boys and girls to earn scholarships overseas and train with some of the best players in world cricket.

Titans and its Sky Blues Trust have player development at the forefront of their organizational objectives, aiming to develop and nurture underprivileged young cricketers.

This partnership builds on the existing relationship with the Lahore Qalandars and Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced in December 2021. The Lahore Qalandars’ world-famous Players Development Program (PDP) has so far engaged over half a million young people across Pakistan, and brought down traditional socioeconomic barriers to the sport, providing free kit and access to world-class facilities and coaching.

Professor The Lord Patel of Bradford OBE, Chair of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, said:

“We are incredibly excited to extend our pioneering partnership with the Lahore Qalandars and team up with the Titans.

“The Titans and Lahore Qalandars are leaders in ensuring that cricket is accessible for everyone and both already have phenomenal outreach initiatives in their respective countries. We are keen to learn from them how best to develop aspiring talent across Yorkshire and beyond by developing an open and supportive pathway system. This is also an amazing chance for professional players to develop their games in different and challenging conditions.

“By forging global partnerships, Yorkshire County Cricket Club will be able to create more opportunities for young cricketers, as a part of our ongoing commitment to bring down the barriers that have previously disengaged so many from the game of cricket”.

Dr. Jacques Faul, Chief Executive Officer of the Titans said:

“The vision of both Yorkshire and the Qalandars to improve access to cricket globally is fantastic, and we are excited to join them in this important work. The opportunity for our professional players to learn and develop alongside each other will be beneficial for all three sides, and we are currently working to refine the details.

“I’d like to thank Lord Patel and Sameen Rana for their willingness to partner with us and to facilitate this wonderful partnership”.

Sameen Rana, Chief Operating Officer, Lahore Qalandars, said:

“This partnership is a landmark step in the right direction that will have a great impact in our cricketing circle. This is a terrific opportunity for all of us to make a difference as well as a valuable contribution to creating diversity in the field of cricket. Lahore Qalandars have already successfully touched the lives of hundreds of thousands and given young talent hope and belief. Our Player Development Program has broken barriers to entry providing a level field to those who otherwise couldn’t rise.

“I am excited to have Titans on board alongside Yorkshire, and this exchange program will enable youngsters from different cultures to gain exposure. We look forward to continued expansion and fully supporting Yorkshire’s steps to nurture talent and its sincere commitment to tackle discrimination and racism”.