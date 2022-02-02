Bismah Maroof Eyes World Cup Semi-Finals Berth After Return From Maternity Break

Pakistan women’s cricket team is ready for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 to be played in New Zealand. Captain Bismah Maroof has rejoined ‘Girls in Green’ for the mega event after maternity leave. The star batter is positive to lead the team to the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time.

Bismah Maroof, in the training session prior to the big event, talked to the World Cup squad to pump them up. Encouraging the team, the skipper said, “Many congratulations to everyone for making it to the national side for the World Cup. I am very excited to lead you in the World Cup, for which our goal is to reach the semi-finals.”

Boosting the team’s confidence, Bismah added, “We need to believe in ourselves that we can achieve it”.

Recalling unsatisfactory performance 0f the team last time they played a mega event, Bismah Maroof said, “We did not perform up to the mark last year. There were individual performances, but now it is due on us to perform up to the mark.”

Bismah represented the energetic leader she is, motivating the girls to give their best. She said, “Let’s do good things to make everyone proud of us.”

Setting the target for the team, Bismah officially began Pakistan’s preparations for the World Cup. The skipper announced, “From today, your every move should reflect the intensity and the goal towards which we are working. We have to support each other. The goal that we have set cannot be achieved alone. We are a team, and if we work towards it together, we will be able to achieve it.”

Bismah Maroof took a long break from cricket as she gave birth to a baby girl. Now, Bismah is back in the team leading from the front. Pakistan women’s team is set to leave for New Zealand in the coming days as the mega event commences on 4 March. Pakistan will face archrivals India in their first match of the tournament.