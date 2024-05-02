Pakistan Women’s Team Announces Squad For White-Ball Series Against England

Pakistan women’s cricket team announced its squad of 17 players on Thursday for the upcoming tour of England, where they are scheduled to compete in a series of three ODIs and three T20 matches.

The ODI series will be part of the ICC ODI Women’s Championship 2022-2025 and the series will be the eighth and final ODI series in the women’s championship for Pakistan.

The squad, led by captain Nida Dar, features a blend of experienced players and promising talents. Among the notable inclusions are the seasoned campaigners Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, and Nida Dar, who bring a wealth of international experience to the team.

Exciting young prospects such as Nashra Sandhu and Fatima Sana also find themselves named in the squad, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent.

During the tour, Pakistan is slated to participate in three ODIs followed by three T20Is against England, providing the team with a valuable opportunity to showcase their skills on the international stage and earn crucial points in the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship.

In response to the squad announcement, Captain Nida Dar expressed confidence in her team’s abilities and emphasized the significance of the tour in terms of player development and competitive exposure.

The Green Shirts must avoid massive defeat in the ODI series to ensure direct qualification to next year’s ICC Women’s World Cup which is in jeopardy following their whitewash against the West Indies.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will take place next year with the top 5 teams alongside hosts India directly qualifying for the mega-event. Pakistan is currently in 5th place in the ICC Women’s Championship rankings and must avoid a slump further down the pecking order.

The Pakistan women’s cricket team is set to depart for England on Sunday to commence preparations for the series, with T20 matches scheduled to take place from May 11 to May 19 while the Girls in Green will play the ODI series from May 23 to May 29.

Squad: