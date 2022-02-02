Netflix Will Now Allow You to Unclutter The ‘Continue Watching’ List

In the latest update, Netflix has finally added an option for users to manually delete shows and movies from their ‘Continue Watching’ row.

Users can now finally get rid of their half-finished shows and movies that they gave up on or no longer want to watch, or those that are simply taking up space on the screen.

The new feature is already available on both web and mobile applications.

In an official blog post, Netflix commented:

We heard you, and that’s why we’re introducing a new way for members to give your ‘Continue Watching’ row a fresh start. Whether you’re deleting a new pick you’re not feeling, an old favorite you’ve re-watched too many times, or Marie Kondo-ing your whole row, this new button lets you constantly keep your ‘Continue Watching’ row fresh and filled with the shows and movies you can’t wait to watch.

To remove a show or movie from your ‘Continue Watching’ row, all you have to do is select the show/movie, and scroll down to the new ‘Remove from Continue Watching’ option to clear it from the list.

In case a user accidentally removes a show or movie, they can simply undo the removal by clicking a second time on the same option.

Although, the minor interface change does not have much of an effect on the overall UI of Netflix. The ‘Continue Watching’ row is an important feature as it is one of the first things a user sees when opening Netflix on their devices. The latest feature grants better control and curation to users over what shows up when they open up the site/app.