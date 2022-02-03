Microsoft Surface Duo Spotted Running Windows 11

Previously it was reported that Microsoft is finally bringing the Android 11 OS update to its foldable dual display smartphone, the Surface Duo. While the smartphone didn’t quite live up to people’s expectations, the modding community got to work and has successfully managed to run Windows 11 on it.

Advertisement

As per the ITHome report, developer Gustave Monce of the main LumiaWoA project shared images of the Surface Duo running Windows 11 based on the ARM64 system. Previously, Gustave had run Windows 10 OS on the ill-fated Lumia 950XL as well.

ALSO READ Microsoft Survives The Biggest Cyber Attack Ever

The shared images indicate that the project has made further progress as it is running on Windows 11. For those unfamiliar, previously Microsoft had officially ended the support for Windows 10 mobile, so the efforts of the WoA (Web-oriented architecture) developers have helped older Lumia models receive updates and even allowed them to refresh their entire OS as well. These developers are an independent group that has been working on the unofficial Windows on ARM project as well as keeping a track of the progress for the past few years.

ALSO READ Microsoft is Forcing Windows Updates Yet Again

Additionally, to make up for the things the previous Surface Duo lacked, Microsoft has recently launched the new and Upgraded surface Duo 2. This next generation of Microsoft’s foldable Surface Duo comes with a variety of notable upgrades ranging from the top-tier Snapdragon 888 chip, 5G connectivity, greater RAM, larger displays, and a triple camera set-up.

The Duo 2 will retail at the same price as the original in the UK but will cost $100 more in the US than its predecessor.