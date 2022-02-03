WhatApp is Finally Getting a Much-Needed Chat Feature

Looks like Whatsapp will soon allow its users to react with emojis to messages, similar to what you can do with Instagram DMs. Whatsapp has been working on this feature for quite some now and according to the recent reports, the feature has finally reached the final stages of completion.

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform will be rolling out this new update for both iOS and Android users. This new upgrade will indeed make WhatsApp chat more interactive, enhancing the user experience of the platform. Initially, the feature will be limited to only six emojis, and might later get more emojis. The rollout hasn’t started yet, however, it is expected to be made available to the users soon.

WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo shared the screenshots of the features with the caption:

WhatsApp is readying message reactions (secured by end-to-end encryption) in a new upcoming update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

Additionally, the company is also working on increasing the time limit for the ‘Delete for everyone’ feature. This will allow the users to delete an already sent message for up to two days. At present, the current time limit for deleting messages on WhatsApp after sending them is one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds. However, WhatsApp is working on increasing this time to allow users to delete messages sent by mistake for a longer period of time.