Here’s the Complete List of All Holidays in 2022

The Federal Government has recently issued the complete list of all the public and optional holidays which will be observed throughout the country for the year 2022.

According to the official notification issued by the Cabinet Division, there will be a total of 14 public holidays, with the first being Kashmir Day which will be observed on 5 February.

Let’s have a look at all the public holidays for 2022:

Sr. No. Name of Occasion Day(s) Date(s) 1 Kashmir Day Saturday 5 February 2 Pakistan Day Wednesday 23 March 3 Labour Day Sunday 1 May 4* Eid-ul-Fitr Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 3, 4, 5 May 5* Eid-ul-Azha Sunday, Monday, Tuesday 10, 11, 12 July 6* Ashura Sunday, Monday 7, 8 August 7 Independence Day Sunday 14 August 8* Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sunday 9 October 9 Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas Sunday 25 December 10 Day after Christmas (only for Christian community) Monday 26 December

*Subject to sighting of the moon.

On the other hand, there will be a total of 23 optional holidays. Let’s have a look at them.

Sr. No. Occasion Day(s) Date(s) 1 New Year Day Saturday 1 January (already observed) 2 Basant Punchami Saturday 5 February 3 Shivaratri Tuesday 1 March 4* Shab-e-Meraj Tuesday 1 March 5 Holi Thursday 17 March 6 Dulhandi Friday 18 March 7* Shab-e-Barat Friday 18 March 8 Baisakhi Thursday 14 April 9 Good Friday Friday 15 April 10 Easter/Day after Easter Sunday, Monday 17, 18 April 11 Eid-e-Rizwan Thursday 21 April 12 Buddha Purnima Monday 16 May 13 Nauroze Tuesday 16 August 14 Janam Ashtami Friday 19 August 15 Khordad Sal Sunday 21 August 16* Chehlum Saturday 17 September 17 Durga Puja Monday 3 October 18 Dussehra Wednesday 5 October 19 Birthday of Guru Valmik Sawami Ji Sunday 9 October 20 Diwali Monday 24 October 21* Giyarvee Shareef Monday 7 November 22 Birthday of Guru Nanak Tuesday 8 November

*Subject to sighting of the moon.

Muslim employees will be allowed only one optional holiday and non-Muslim employees will be allowed three optional holidays.

Meanwhile, banks will be closed for public dealing on 3 January (already observed), 4 April, and 1 July.