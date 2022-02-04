Here’s the Complete List of All Holidays in 2022

The Federal Government has recently issued the complete list of all the public and optional holidays which will be observed throughout the country for the year 2022.
According to the official notification issued by the Cabinet Division, there will be a total of 14 public holidays, with the first being Kashmir Day which will be observed on 5 February.
Let’s have a look at all the public holidays for 2022:
|Sr. No.
|Name of Occasion
|Day(s)
|Date(s)
|1
|Kashmir Day
|Saturday
|5 February
|2
|Pakistan Day
|Wednesday
|23 March
|3
|Labour Day
|Sunday
|1 May
|4*
|Eid-ul-Fitr
|Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
|3, 4, 5 May
|5*
|Eid-ul-Azha
|Sunday, Monday, Tuesday
|10, 11, 12 July
|6*
|Ashura
|Sunday, Monday
|7, 8 August
|7
|Independence Day
|Sunday
|14 August
|8*
|Eid Milad-un-Nabi
|Sunday
|9 October
|9
|Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas
|Sunday
|25 December
|10
|Day after Christmas (only for Christian community)
|Monday
|26 December
*Subject to sighting of the moon.
On the other hand, there will be a total of 23 optional holidays. Let’s have a look at them.
|Sr. No.
|Occasion
|Day(s)
|Date(s)
|1
|New Year Day
|Saturday
|1 January (already observed)
|2
|Basant Punchami
|Saturday
|5 February
|3
|Shivaratri
|Tuesday
|1 March
|4*
|Shab-e-Meraj
|Tuesday
|1 March
|5
|Holi
|Thursday
|17 March
|6
|Dulhandi
|Friday
|18 March
|7*
|Shab-e-Barat
|Friday
|18 March
|8
|Baisakhi
|Thursday
|14 April
|9
|Good Friday
|Friday
|15 April
|10
|Easter/Day after Easter
|Sunday, Monday
|17, 18 April
|11
|Eid-e-Rizwan
|Thursday
|21 April
|12
|Buddha Purnima
|Monday
|16 May
|13
|Nauroze
|Tuesday
|16 August
|14
|Janam Ashtami
|Friday
|19 August
|15
|Khordad Sal
|Sunday
|21 August
|16*
|Chehlum
|Saturday
|17 September
|17
|Durga Puja
|Monday
|3 October
|18
|Dussehra
|Wednesday
|5 October
|19
|Birthday of Guru
Valmik Sawami Ji
|Sunday
|9 October
|20
|Diwali
|Monday
|24 October
|21*
|Giyarvee Shareef
|Monday
|7 November
|22
|Birthday of Guru Nanak
|Tuesday
|8 November
*Subject to sighting of the moon.
Muslim employees will be allowed only one optional holiday and non-Muslim employees will be allowed three optional holidays.
Meanwhile, banks will be closed for public dealing on 3 January (already observed), 4 April, and 1 July.