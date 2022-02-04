Islamabad United Celebrate Huge Win With Youngster Huraira’s Speech [Video]

Islamabad United recorded a 43 runs victory against Quetta Gladiators in the third match of their PSL 7 campaign. United players dominated in all departments of the game, outclassing Quetta Gladiators in both innings of the match. To celebrate the tremendous victory, Islamabad United held a post-match meeting in the dressing room to appreciate players and boost their morale.

The scenes from the celebration were shared on Islamabad United’s official social media channels, featuring extremely pleased ‘Men in Red’. Starting the ceremony, United coach Azhar Mehmood invited emerging star, Muhammad Huraira to give the victory speech.

Muhammad Huraira appreciated the team for displaying excellence on the field. Young batsman showed belief in his team claiming that such quality of cricket is destined to lead Islamabad United to their third PSL trophy.

Azhar Mehmood applauded captain Shadab Khan as he completed his 200 wickets in style, picking up the first five-wicket haul of his PSL career. Shadab Khan stated that effort in fielding can win them matches and energetic ‘body language’ is the only thing he demands as a captain.

Islamabad United players applauded each other to the echo, ending the post-match ceremony with cheers.

Islamabad United are ranked second on the points table below the undefeated Multan Sultans. Islamabad United will face Lahore Qalandars in their next match on Saturday.