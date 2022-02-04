Lexus Unveils its First All-Electric RZ 450e SUV [Pictures]

Lexus has released an official teaser for the 2022 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV that will go on sale later this year. The fresh images are a follow-up on previous ones that had revealed some amazing features of the electric SUV. Although the new photographs show significant exterior design variations, Lexus RZ 450e is based on the same concept

as Toyota bZ4X.

The Lexus RZ 450e will be the company’s first all-electric SUV. It will be available in the spring and is expected to compete with other electric SUVs such as Tesla Model Y and Skoda Enyaq, according to the automaker. It also appears to be the product of intensive work towards a one-of-a-kind car that maintains the brand’s luxury and premium appearance.

The interior of Lexus RZ 450e is not shown in any of the new pictures as the company may be preserving the details for a later teaser prior to the spring debut. Lexus did, however, provide a sneak peek into the interior in a video of its CEO driving the vehicle, which shows a layout similar to Toyota bZ4X. The car appears to have a five-seat layout and a high center console but there seems to be a slight difference regarding the infotainment system, and Lexus may introduce the latest technological improvements when the RZ 450e is debuted.

The electric SUV will have a range of around 280 miles (534 km) and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.7 seconds. It will probably have the same 71.4 kWh battery and dual-motor powertrain as the bZ4X, and its transmission system will be based on the DIRECT4, which will allow it to transition from four-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive and other options depending on the driving situation.

There are no pricing details of Lexus RZ 450e at the moment but it seems to be a luxury option in the SUV market that will be priced higher than certain existing models.