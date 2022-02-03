Your Car’s Interior Has More Bacteria Than Your Toilet: Study

The inside of your car may be dirtier than your toilet, with the driver’s seats and trunks playing host to fecal matter, a new study by Aston University has revealed.

Advertisement

Car owners may often neglect the cleanliness of the car’s cabin, but have you ever considered that the beloved possession that you paid a lot of money for could be this filthy?

ALSO READ Toyota Beats Volkswagen to Become World’s Largest Automaker Again

This may sound exaggerated or unrealistic but researchers at Aston University’s School of Biosciences argue that the average passenger car is less hygienic than an average toilet in a home after the discovery of fecal germs in five of the vehicles they examined.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1SuEJNFiK4

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/K1SuEJNFiK4?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/K1SuEJNFiK4?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/K1SuEJNFiK4





They also found fecal bacteria in the trunks of the vehicles they studied, one of which had only been on the road for two years. The trunks were reported to have the greatest amount of bacteria, followed by the driver’s seat, gear shift lever, rear seats, and dashboard.

While the presence of bacteria in these places is not surprising, it is remarkable that the steering wheel was one of the cleanest elements of the cars on account of the frequent use of hand sanitizers.

Although the research had a very small sample, it still highlights the importance of cleaning and sanitizing cars on a regular basis. While most individuals use disinfectants to keep their toilets clean, the interiors of vehicles are usually either ignored or only vacuumed at best. The older a car is, the dirtier it is likely to be.

Advertisement

Dr. Jonathon Cox, a senior lecturer in Microbiology at Aston University, said “Cars generally don’t have the same heating as our homes, these are more humid and are a perfect environment for bacteria to actually survive and to thrive”.

Besides shampooing the car interiors on a routine basis, he recommends using hand sanitizers and being mindful of the areas where bacteria growth is more prevalent.