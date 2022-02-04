Nawaz Sharif is Now a Naya Pakistan Sehat Card Holder

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, has become a beneficiary of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government-led Naya Pakistan Sehat Card program.

Advertisement

According to media reports, the Government of Punjab has issued a health card against the CNIC of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo.

This means that the former premier, who has been living in a self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom (UK) for over two years, is eligible to receive free medical treatment of up to Rs. 1 million. As the head of his family, he can also use this facility for the treatment of one of his family members as well.

Ironically, the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) which manages the distribution of Sehat Card in the province is unaware of the development. Its CEO, Dr. Ali Razzaq, told ARY News that he could not confirm whether a health card has been issued to Sharif.

However, Punjab’s Minister for Health, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, later affirmed that Sharif’s health insurance card is ready and he could return to Pakistan to receive it. “I ask him to return to Pakistan and receive his card,” she said.

Minister Rashid said that anyone who pays taxes should benefit from services provided by the government.