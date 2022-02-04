Nokia G21 Official Renders Reveal the Complete Phone Months Before Launch

The Nokia G21 is expected to make its way to the consumer market soon. During the past couple of days, the hype around this yet-to-be-released smartphone has only gained momentum. Recently, the official renders of the upcoming smartphone were leaked by Roland Quandt via a tweet. The render images give a good glance at the device’s front and rear panels as well as its design language.

Nokia ppl…. is this a G400? Or something else? Hard to tell after HMD only announced their CES stuff using 1992 level resolution…… TA-1401… anyone able to help out? pic.twitter.com/Z7CnKcWQ2V — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 3, 2022

Geekbench listing of the same device were spotted earlier this week as well. The tweet further shows that the smartphone will have three color options: dark green, dark brown, and light green.

In terms of the display, the Nokia G21 is expected to come with a 6.5″ LCD with HD+ resolution with a waterdrop notch for housing the selfie camera and noticeable bezels across the display.

Powering the Nokia G21 will be a Unisoc T606 chipset, while the device will pack 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. It is expected to feature a triple-lens unit that might include a 50MP primary sensor supported by a couple of auxiliary sensors. On the software end, the device is expected to run Android 12 out of the box.

However, as of now, there are no details on the potential release date or the launch price of the device. Given that the smartphone is expected to launch a few months later, we expect to hear more about its spec sheet, pricing and battery capacity in the coming weeks.