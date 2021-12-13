Nokia’s Smartphone Sales Grew 37% Over Last Year: Counterpoint

Third-quarter 2021 performance for the smartphone market is in, showing a 6% growth in sales since Q2 2021 and a 6% decline as compared to Q3 of last year.

This was revealed in a recent report by Counterpoint Research, which also highlighted a major improvement in sales for Nokia.

In Q3 2021 Nokia shipped almost 3 million smartphones. The figures depict a 12% growth rate as compared to Q2 2021. When compared to Q3 2020, Nokia saw impressive growth of 37% in sales.

The emerging growth trends for Nokia have been a result of its rise in popularity in the Middle East, Asia, and North America, where LG recently left a hole to be filled.

As an individual brand, Samsung topped the charts with a market share of 20%, closely followed by Apple with a 14% share, Xiaomi with a 13% share. With a 25% combined share, BBK Electronics stood at the top with all of its brands (OPPO, Vivo, OnePlus, Realme).

In terms of global smartphone makers ranking, Nokia Mobile stood at a humble 14th spot.

In the feature phones category, Nokia Mobile maintained the runner-up spot for the largest vendor, with 10 million units shipped in Q3 2021. When combined with the number of smartphone sales, the total stands at 13 million, making Nokia Mobile the 11th largest phone vendor. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the company has fallen by two places.