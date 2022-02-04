Pakistan’s First Female Umpire Lauds Support of Greats in Legends League

Pakistan’s first female cricket umpire, Humaira Farah who recently performed his duty as an umpire in the Legends Cricket League in Oman has said that officiating in such a big tournament is an honor for her.

While talking to the media in Lahore on her return, Humaira expressed satisfaction over her experience in the league. Legends Cricket League was an outstanding cricket festival that was organized in Oman from 20-29 January.

Humaira who also represented the Pakistan Railways Women Hockey Team back in 1985 further added that she will always cherish the memories of performing the duty of umpiring in the presence of the legend.

Humaira Farah further said that she was very confused before the event but the huge support from the legendary cricketers made it possible for her to officiate the matches.

While appreciating the support from world-class players, Humaira stated that she had not imagined the amount the respect she got from the best players in the world.

Humaira who also worked as a sports administrator for 28 years in Lahore Garrison University appreciated the role of Daren Sammy, Misbah-ul-Haq, Brett Lee, and Mohammad Kaif. She added that these legends appreciated her and guided her throughout the journey.

The inaugural event continued for 9 days and the final was won by World Giants against Asia Lions. A number of legends from the cricketing world participated in the event.