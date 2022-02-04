PSL to Go Pink Today to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

Pakistan Super League (PSL) will mark the pink ribbon day today in order to raise awareness for breast cancer. The players from both the teams in tonight’s encounter will wear pink caps while the National Stadium Karachi will turn pink in order to raise awareness of the deadly disease.

PSL has always been at the forefront of creating awareness of breast cancer. They started the tradition of pink day back in the 2018 edition of the tournament and as their social responsibility, they have decided to continue it ever since.

The official account of PSL has also changed its display pictures to pink on various social media platforms.

Check out the new pink logo:

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed that breast cancer awareness messages will be displayed across the stadium and the players from Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will also wear pink ribbons on their jerseys in the match.

Continuing with the tradition, the PSL will also mark the golden ribbon day in order to raise awareness for childhood cancer during the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on 15 February.

