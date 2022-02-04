Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After Peshawar’s Win Against Karachi

Karachi Kings lost their fourth consecutive match in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as Peshawar Zalmi registered their second victory in the tournament. As a result, Peshawar have moved to the fourth spot in the PSL 2022 points table while Karachi stay at the bottom of the table.
Peshawar got off to a formidable start with opener Hazratullah Zazai scoring a quickfire 41. They struggled in the middle phase of the innings before veteran middle-order batter Shoaib Malik smashed a brilliant half-century to take them to a total of 173/4.
Karachi got off to a worst possible start as Sharjeel Khan and Sahibzada Farhan went back to the pavilion on a duck. Captain Babar Azam managed to score a fifty but some brilliant bowling by Zalmi pacers restricted the run-flow. In the end, it was an uphill task for the Karachi batter to keep up with the required run rate as they could only manage to score 164/6. Zalmi won the match by 9 runs.
Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|4
|4
|0
|–
|8
|+0.620
|Islamabad United
|3
|2
|1
|–
|4
|+1.194
|Lahore Qalandars
|3
|2
|1
|–
|4
|+0.557
|Peshawar Zalmi
|4
|2
|2
|–
|4
|-0.749
|Quetta Gladiators
|4
|1
|3
|–
|2
|-0.165
|Karachi Kings
|4
|0
|4
|–
|0
|-0.881
