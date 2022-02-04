Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After Peshawar’s Win Against Karachi

Karachi Kings lost their fourth consecutive match in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as Peshawar Zalmi registered their second victory in the tournament. As a result, Peshawar have moved to the fourth spot in the PSL 2022 points table while Karachi stay at the bottom of the table.

Advertisement

Peshawar got off to a formidable start with opener Hazratullah Zazai scoring a quickfire 41. They struggled in the middle phase of the innings before veteran middle-order batter Shoaib Malik smashed a brilliant half-century to take them to a total of 173/4.

Karachi got off to a worst possible start as Sharjeel Khan and Sahibzada Farhan went back to the pavilion on a duck. Captain Babar Azam managed to score a fifty but some brilliant bowling by Zalmi pacers restricted the run-flow. In the end, it was an uphill task for the Karachi batter to keep up with the required run rate as they could only manage to score 164/6. Zalmi won the match by 9 runs.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 4 4 0 – 8 +0.620 Islamabad United 3 2 1 – 4 +1.194 Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 – 4 +0.557 Peshawar Zalmi 4 2 2 – 4 -0.749 Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 – 2 -0.165 Karachi Kings 4 0 4 – 0 -0.881

Check out PSL Live Score, complete PSL 7 Schedule, and latest PSL Stats here!