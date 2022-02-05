Astore is Maintaining a Level of Quality and Trust in Online Shopping

The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the world into a higher digital shift. This has triggered changes that will have lasting effects on the world’s economy.

Advertisement

One of the major shifts is in online shopping behaviors. People all over the globe rely more on online shopping sources as they have provided the customers with an opportunity to embrace the convenience of e-commerce.

A Window of Opportunity

In the midst of these unpredictable times and a rapidly changing retail market, many industries have quickly pivoted to meet the demands of their customers more efficiently.

One such brand that stands out from the crowd when it comes to online shopping in Pakistan is Astore.

Being a maestro of manufacturing and exporting its own leather products since 2019, Astore is putting its utmost effort into providing high-quality and environmentally friendly leather products to its customers.

Specializing in the manufacturing of handbags, footwear, shoulder straps, wallets, jewelry, and other accessories, Astore’s team of 200 people aims to support sustainability through its products.

Advertisement

Using innovative and sustainable materials such as Vegan leather, which is a type of leather made from pineapple leaves, recycled plastic, apple peels, and other fruit waste, Astore is making quality products without harming the environment.

Create Your Style with Astore

Created to provide a unique and elegant style, Astore’s handbags are perfect to be flaunted on any occasion. With a large variety of magnificent designs in mesmerizing colors, the collection at Astore has something for every woman, regardless of her age and size.

Each style is available in such bright, vibrant, and sober colors that it adds to the beauty of your whole outfit in a subtle yet distinctive way.

Whether it’s a shoulder bag, tote, crossbody bag, satchels, clutch, a bucket, hobo, or a backpack, the unique range of handbags at Astore is bound to create magic in your wardrobes.

Authenticity and Quality at its Peak

Astore provides you with a wide variety ranging from simple trendy leather bags for daily use to lavish clutches to carry on special occasions. These handbags are not only available at affordable prices but in outstanding and long-lasting quality which will never let down the customers.

Consistently booming with a passion to create and design handcrafted leather bags with 100% authentic and reliable quality, Astore’s handbags reflect the fulfillment of all quality standards, providing the most fined and remarkable outcome.

Advertisement

Reaching this level of quality involves different steps such as assembling and designing raw material (leather), craftmanship, packaging, and shipping, all of which are carried out by specialists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Astore.pk (@astore_pk)

Convenience and Satisfaction at its Core

Eliminating the hassle of outdoor shopping, Astore believes in delivering a premium product to the customer’s doorstep. Before dispatch or shipping, each handbag is carefully checked and examined by the logistics team.

This process ensures that the product to be dispatched is free of fault and is packed in an appropriate way to reach the customer securely.

When it comes to customer service, Astore’s highly efficient team ensures that every product delivered is up to the expectations of the user.

This is why after every delivery, the customers get a feedback call from Astore’s customer service agent to enquire about the quality of the product. In case of any issue, the brand takes it upon itself to resolve the problem immediately.

In case of return or exchange of any product purchased online, Astore gives its customers the right of free exchange to do so at any time without any hassle.

Advertisement

Moreover, the customers have the right to change the color of their purchased article or can even return the previous and buy another article of their choice. How convenient!

In today’s market where inflation rates are shooting through the roof and raw materials prices are quite high, Astore specializes in providing quality products at affordable rates.

Emerging brands like Astore which provide the most brilliant quality along with convenience to its customers are what this new trend of online shopping needs.

In a world where digital channels have become the mode of communication between companies and their clientele, maintaining a level of trust through efficient services is the key.