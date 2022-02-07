ANF, ISI, And Police to Launch Operation Against Drug Suppliers in Educational Institutes

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has decided to launch a countrywide operation against drug peddlers in educational institutions.

This was decided during a meeting of IATF held at the ANF Headquarters in Rawalpindi. DG ANF Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo presided over the meeting that was attended by the heads of all federal and provincial member agencies of the IATF.

During the meeting, the participants decided to constitute special teams consisting of officials from the ANF, police, and ISI to deal with drug suppliers in educational institutes.

The meeting was briefed about the injurious effects of methamphetamine (crystal meth/ice) and amphetamine on human health and it expressed serious concerns over the rising use of these drugs among students.

The development comes a couple of weeks after ANF arrested a drug trafficker near the girls’ hostel of Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad. 3.7 kg of hashish and 0.5 kg of ice were recovered from him.

Besides, DG ANF also asked all the heads of the IATF member agencies to give ANF access to the individuals arrested in drug-related cases. It will enable ANF to effectively interrogate and backtrack to bust drug trafficking rings.

The meeting also decided to launch a comprehensive campaign to tackle the problem of drugs in society. It also decided to give cash rewards to informers at the time of the seizure of drugs instead of a share from the confiscated drugs.