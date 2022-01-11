Shahid Afridi Proposes Drug Tests for Students Twice a Year

The usage of drugs among the youth in the country is increasing rapidly as thousands of youngsters are taking up drugs every day and it has concerned former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, to a great extent.

Advertisement

In a YouTube video, the veteran all-rounder recommended the Federal Government to enact a policy to bind students in schools, colleges, and universities all over the country to undergo drug tests twice a year.

ALSO READ England’s Gloucestershire County Club Signs Naseem Shah for All Formats

Every now and then it is reported in the mainstream media that police have caught youngsters red-handed while doing drugs at private parties which puts their parents under a great deal of stress.

The former Pakistan captain added that both parents and teachers must remain vigilant and keep an eye on the outdoor activities of their children and students, urging them to take care of themselves.

Tackling the addiction to drugs among the youth will prevent them from developing health-related complications in the future and will enable them to play a positive part in the development of the country.

He also lauded the launch of different sports initiatives and the development of sporting facilities all over the country by the Federal Government which has provided healthy alternatives to the youth.