Bykea, Getz Pharma Collaborate to Offer Easy Access to Medicine and Health Essential Items

Bykea Technologies and Getz Pharma Pvt. Ltd. recently entered into an agreement to ensure convenient access to medicine and health essential items for the customers.

The partnership is going to make high-quality Getz Pharma products available on the Bykea ‘Khareed Lao’ vertical within the central Bykea App, enabling customers to order essential medicine and health products conveniently and get them quickly delivered to their doorsteps. The app allows an Urdu interface and thus makes it more inclusive for the biggest section of the local consumer market – the middle class.

At the signing ceremony, Rafiq Malik, Chief Operating Officer – Bykea, stated, “This collaboration is another step towards convenience and practicality through tech solutions.” “Considering the pandemic hit, Bykea and Getz Pharma realize the significance of accessibility to medicine through easier and safer ways and are eager to work together to bring innovation in the logistics of the medicine and health products,” he added.

At the event, Dr. Khurram Hussein, Director Commercials – Getz Pharma, expressed, "This collaboration aims to provide quick and convenient delivery of trusted, high-quality medicines at your doorstep within a few minutes."