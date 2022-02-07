Bykea, Getz Pharma Collaborate to Offer Easy Access to Medicine and Health Essential Items

Bykea Technologies and Getz Pharma Pvt. Ltd. recently entered into an agreement to ensure convenient access to medicine and health essential items for the customers.
The partnership is going to make high-quality Getz Pharma products available on the Bykea ‘Khareed Lao’ vertical within the central Bykea App, enabling customers to order essential medicine and health products conveniently and get them quickly delivered to their doorsteps.
The app allows an Urdu interface and thus makes it more inclusive for the biggest section of the local consumer market – the middle class.
At the signing ceremony, Rafiq Malik, Chief Operating Officer – Bykea, stated, “This collaboration is another step towards convenience and practicality through tech solutions.”
“Considering the pandemic hit, Bykea and Getz Pharma realize the significance of accessibility to medicine through easier and safer ways and are eager to work together to bring innovation in the logistics of the medicine and health products,” he added.
At the event, Dr. Khurram Hussein, Director Commercials – Getz Pharma, expressed, “This collaboration aims to provide quick and convenient delivery of trusted, high-quality medicines at your doorstep within a few minutes.”
With a few clicks on the Bykea App now, customers can receive their healthcare products at the convenience of their homes. The app lets customers choose from the list of products, which are then collected by the driver-partner from the nearest pharmacy or a selected preferred store and delivered to the customers as quickly as possible.
The customers are given an option to leave instructions for the driver-partner either through written message or audio-note in English or Urdu.