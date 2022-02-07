FBR’s Field Offices to Remain Open on Saturdays To Meet Tax Collection Targets

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) field offices will remain open on Saturdays with effect from 12 February till further orders.

In its circular No. 1(137)STM/2017/, the tax machinery has issued instructions to all Large Taxpayers’ Units (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers’ Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs), and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) to extend working hours to Saturday to meet the revenue targets for the current financial year 2021-22.

The FBR has also notified all Chief Commissioners for Inland Revenue to ensure that COVID-19 preventive SOPs are strictly followed.

It is pertinent to mention that the Federal Board of Revenue had failed to achieve its envisaged target of Rs. 457 billion for January 2022, falling short of Rs. 27 billion.

However, FBR had claimed to surpass its seven-month (July-Jan) revenue collection target with a margin of Rs. 262 billion as FBR managed to collect Rs. 3352 billion in the first seven months and now it will need to collect Rs. 2658 billion in the remaining five months (Feb-June) period for achieving the overall target of Rs. 6100 billion displayed on its board.

FBR has introduced a number of innovative interventions both at the policy and operation levels with a view to maximizing revenue potential through digitization, transparency, and taxpayers’ facilitation.

This has not only resulted in ensuring the ease of doing business but also translated in healthy and steady growth in revenue collection. Likewise, the incumbent top leadership of FBR has launched a new culture of clean taxation with a clear focus on timely collecting the fair tax and not holding up refunds that are due to be paid.