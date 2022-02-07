Punjab Announces Scholarships For Matric and Inter Students

The Punjab government has announced merit-based scholarships worth millions of rupees for talented matric and intermediate students.

According to details, the scholarships have been announced by the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) and students who have secured a minimum of 60% marks in 2021 are eligible to apply for them.

In addition to the minimum marks, applicants must need to be either orphans, children of government employees from grades 1 to 4, or those with a family income of less than Rs. 23,000 in order to apply for the scholarships.

Moreover, matric and intermediate students who have received at least 60% marks last year and belong to either a minority group or a scheduled or protected caste are also eligible to apply.

Those who want to apply for PEEF scholarships are required to submit their applications to PEEF’s office before 31 March 2022.

PEEF has directed the Higher Education Department (HED), School Education Department (SED), District Education Officers (DEOs), and principals of all educational institutes in the province to ensure that all eligible students apply for the scholarships.