Here’s Pakistan’s Complete T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule as Ticket Go on Sale

In order to give the fans an opportunity to secure their seats for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 and enjoy the cricket festival inside the stadiums, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has displayed the tickets for sale to the general public today.

According to the details, tickets for the mega event in Australia have gone on sale and will be available on t20worldcup.com from today for all 45 matches including the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. All the matches will be played in Australia on different venues including Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

The details shared by ICC further show that tickets for the children will be available for every First Round and Super 12 match from $5, while the tickets for an adult will be available at selected matches at each venue from $20.

It is pertinent to mention that Australia will host the T20 mega show for the first time in T20 WC history. The much-awaited cricket festival will start on 16 October 2022 where the former finalists Australia and New Zealand will face each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) while the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be hosting the final match of the mega event.

Pakistan ended the 2021 World Cup at the semi-final stage where they lost to Australia. The Men in Green will start their campaign on October 23 against the arch-rival India. Babar’s men will also face South Africa and Bangladesh on November 03 and 06 respectively.

Here’s the complete schedule of Pakistan’s matches with details. B2 and A1 are qualifying teams from the two groups in the first round.

