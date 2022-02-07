Quetta’s Biggest Superstar is Available for Today’s Match Against Lahore

England’s firebrand opener, Jason Roy has joined Quetta Gladiators ahead of their high-voltage clash against Lahore Qalandars tonight at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Advertisement

“Jason Roy had his first training session with Quetta Gladiators on Sunday. He will be available for selection against Lahore Qalandars on Monday,” the franchise said in an official statement.

ALSO READ NCOC Allows Full Capacity Crowd in PSL From 16 February

They also shared the glimpses of the training session on Twitter.

With a single win in four matches, Quetta are currently placed fifth in the points table. They only managed to win once, against the struggling Karachi Kings.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi’s Biggest Hitter Set to Join Team in Lahore Leg of PSL 7

It would be a crucial game for Quetta in order to remain in contention for the playoffs.

Jason Roy’s inclusion in the squad will strengthen Quetta’s team and boost the entire dressing room. The English batsman may get his team off to a flying start and provide the groundwork for the middle-order hitters to tee off in the final overs.