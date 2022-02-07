Quetta’s Biggest Superstar is Available for Today’s Match Against Lahore

England’s firebrand opener, Jason Roy has joined Quetta Gladiators ahead of their high-voltage clash against Lahore Qalandars tonight at the National Stadium, Karachi.
“Jason Roy had his first training session with Quetta Gladiators on Sunday. He will be available for selection against Lahore Qalandars on Monday,” the franchise said in an official statement.
They also shared the glimpses of the training session on Twitter.
#WeTheGladiators have got the explosivity in the batting unit with @JasonRoy20 sharpening his weapon in the nets! ⚡ 🔥#PurpleForce #AikBaarPhir pic.twitter.com/mL6sIQKtsw
— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 6, 2022
With a single win in four matches, Quetta are currently placed fifth in the points table. They only managed to win once, against the struggling Karachi Kings.
It would be a crucial game for Quetta in order to remain in contention for the playoffs.
Jason Roy’s inclusion in the squad will strengthen Quetta’s team and boost the entire dressing room. The English batsman may get his team off to a flying start and provide the groundwork for the middle-order hitters to tee off in the final overs.