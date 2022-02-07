NCOC Allows Full Capacity Crowd in PSL From 16 February

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday allowed increasing the crowd attendance for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to 100 percent from 16 February.

“50 percent fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed till 15 February and from 16 Feb, 100 percent fully vaccinated fans will be allowed at the Gaddafi Stadium,” the NCOC statement said. The forum also permitted unvaccinated children under 12 to enter the stadium during the Lahore leg.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had requested the NCOC to increase the crowd attendance for the Lahore leg as the COVID-19 situation was getting better in the provincial capital. The request was reviewed during today’s meeting in Islamabad, headed by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar.

Note that the NCOC had initially allowed a 100 percent crowd for the entire tournament. However, it reduced the number to 25 percent due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Karachi, where the first leg of the tournament is taking place.

Now, as the positivity rate has lowered significantly, the forum has revised the decision.

The Lahore leg of the tournament will start on 10 February, with unbeaten Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

