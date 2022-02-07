Vivo Survey Reveals V23e To Be A Success In Pakistan

According to a vivo V23e *consumption survey, its V23e smartphone became the ‘people’s choice’ quickly after its successful introduction in January 2022. Thanks to its advanced features, V23e has succeeded in attracting the young generation and professionals.

Advertisement

Thanks to its front camera and many other features, V23e has become the talk of the town. vivo added to the excitement of the new year by providing its consumers with a great handset that has ‘raised the bar in the smartphone industry’.

As per the statistics, the smartphone’s 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM feature, together with 256 GB ROM was highly appreciated by most of the consumers. In terms of color, a majority of the participants (71%) preferred Sunshine Coast edition which looks alluring with a silky-smooth touch and warmth as a piece of jade packed in 2.5D flat frame design.

vivo says a salient feature of V23e is its 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera and new Eye Autofocus which brings outstanding precision and stands true as 16% of participants prefer to use the smartphone to capture their special moments.

When it comes to information, social media continues to be the most popular advertising medium, followed by YouTube for this V Series model.

Because the V23e is a fashion-forward, high-performance, and camera-focused gadget at a competitive price, the majority of users are satisfied with the smartphone and are eager to recommend it to their friends.

Advertisement

Speaking about the consumer preference results, Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy said, “We believe customer service is our top priority at all times, whether through technological advancements, stylish designs, or catering to consumer demands. We are excited to know our beloved consumers love vivo as a new-age brand resolving their pain points to offer superior mobile and camera experience.”

“The continuous support has brought the brand closer to its customers and upheld customer trust and loyalty. Guided by the Benfen philosophy, we believe in doing the right things and thus focusing on delivering technologies that enhance consumer lives. We constantly strive to empower them with the best-in-class features that let them do more and be more! And will continue to drive consumer-centric innovation and forge a deeper connection with our local audience,” he added.

It’s worth noting that a majority of customers told vivo that they used 128GB ROM in their prior phones and were looking forward to an upgrade to a V23e like phone, making it a clear choice for them.

Known as a customer-centric and youth-oriented brand, vivo strives to empower its audience with meaningful, practical innovation across price points.

With 80% of its workforce deployed in research and development, vivo conducts rigorous studies and market surveys to understand consumer behavior and trends to further deliver best-suited technologies that address the growing demands of young and diverse consumers.

On the basis of the survey, V23e seems like a strong option if you are looking for a device with an advanced camera, expandable RAM, and strong performance.

Advertisement

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v23e

*V23e consumption survey sample size is 340