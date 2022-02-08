DFSK’s Parent Company to Launch Hummer EV Rival

China is arguably the fastest-growing indigenous electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) market in the world. Several new brands have established their footing in the country with the launch of various interesting vehicles.

One of the companies is planning to enter the hyper-truck market by launching a rival to the Hummer EV. The company is none other than DongFeng Motor Corp — the parent company of DFSK.

The state-owned automaker is planning to debut the Warrior M50 pickup truck’s EV variant. As per details, the company plans to retire the original powertrain — a 4 liter Cummins diesel engine that made 200 horsepower (hp) — in favor of a quad-motor all-electric powertrain that will produce 1,070 hp and will be mated to a 140 kWh battery pack that will allow for a range of up to 500 kilometers.

DongFeng will assemble the Warrior EV at its new manufacturing plant designed to produce and test off-road and heavy-duty vehicles. Reports suggest that the company is unlikely to export or assemble its electric super-truck outside China.

That is due to the Warrior’s high local demand which the automaker plans to address first. It is also likely to be priced less than its US-based rivals as it will use mostly the same structural components as its diesel-powered variant, resulting in a low development cost.

Although the Warrior EV’s launch date is not known, reports state that it is likely to debut in China by the end of 2022 or the start of 2023.