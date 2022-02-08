Sarfaraz Ahmad’s Cricket Academy Asked to Vacate Girls College’s Occupied Land

Sindh’s College Education Department has written to Commissioner, Karachi Division and Deputy Commissioner, District Central, Karachi to give orders to Sarfaraz Ahmed Cricket Academy for leaving the ground claimed by North Nazimabad College. Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed had been accused of building his cricket academy illegally on the land owned by Girls Degree College.

Sindh’s College Education Department in its letter to the higher authorities has requested to ‘get vacated the occupied ground of the college by the influential persons’.

The principal of the college has written several letters against the abusive behavior of the academy staff and claimed that the academy has been built unlawfully on the ground owned by the college. However, the administration of Sarfaraz Ahmed Cricket Academy holds its stance that the cricket ground is there since the 1970s while the college moved here just a couple of years ago.

The college persists that Sarfaraz Ahmed Cricket Academy has encroached its land while the academy claims that the college is trying to cash Sarfaraz Ahmed’s publicity for gaining attention. However, the issue is now in the hands of higher authorities.