Here’s the Complete List of Centuries Scored in PSL

Quetta Gladiators have found a savior of their PSL 7 campaign in Jason Roy, who lit up the tournament with a blistering 116 from 57 balls against Lahore Qalandars. Roy single-handedly destroyed PSL’s best bowling lineup and added another hundred to PSL’s list of centuries. Roy has now become the sixth foreign star to have achieved this milestone.

During the six-year-long journey of the cricket festival, there are nine batters who have crossed the hundred-run mark. In a tournament like the Pakistan Super League, where the bowling is dominant, scoring a century shows the class and talent of the batter.

Pakistan’s right-handed wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal has achieved this milestone three times. Kamran Akmal, who represents Peshawar Zalmi, scored his first century, 104 from 65 balls, in the 2nd edition of PSL against Karachi Kings in UAE. He crossed the hundred-run mark for the second time against Lahore Qalandars in UAE in 2018. The last ton of wicket-keeper batter, 101 from 55 balls, came against Quetta Gladiators in the 5th edition of PSL.

Sharjeel Khan scored his first PSL hundred, 117 from 62 balls, in the inaugural season of PSL against Peshawar Zalmi in 2016. He then scored his second century, 105 from 59 balls, against Islamabad United in the 2021 edition of the PSL.

South African batter, Colin Ingram is also among the batters who have achieved this milestone. He scored 127 from 59 balls against Gladiators in 2019. British-South African cricketer, Cameron Delport smashed 117 from 60 balls against Qalandars in 2019.

Another South African batter, Rilee Rossouw scored 100 from 44 balls against Gladiators in 2020 and holds the distinction for the fastest century in PSL history. Here is a complete list of all the batters who have scored a century in PSL: