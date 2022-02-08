Advertisement

Shoaib Akhtar Joins TikTok for a ‘Good Cause’

By Ayna Dua | Published Feb 8, 2022 | 9:07 pm
shoaib Akhtar

Former pacer, Shoaib Akhtar has joined the video-sharing platform, TikTok for a ‘good cause’. Fast bowler announced his arrival on the popular social media site with moral schooling for netizens.

The legendary fast bowler took to his Twitter account, sharing the link to his newly made TikTok page. “Finally, I am on TikTok,” wrote Shoaib Akhtar. The pace star released his first video on TikTok containing a moral message for fans as well as some style.

In his first video, the speedster was seen on a heavy bike holding a helmet. “Like you need to wear a helmet before riding the bike and facing my bowling, you also need to stop and think before uploading any content on the internet that it should not hurt anyone’s feelings and sentiments.”

Shoaib Akhtar advised fans to use social media with responsibility, by keeping themselves and others safe. He also promised to keep his followers updated with cricket-related content and more.

Within hours of releasing his first video on TikTok, the former fast bowler has gained thousands of followers.

